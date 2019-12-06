St Anne’s church vandal in Penang caught, sent for psychiatric treatment

The man suspected of spray-painting statues and the floor at St Anne’s Church in Jalan Kulim here on Wednesday was picked by police in Sri Damansara, Selangor and later sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for psychiatric treatment. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 6 — The man suspected of spray-painting statues and the floor at St Anne’s Church in Jalan Kulim here on Wednesday was picked by police in Sri Damansara, Selangor and later sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 34-year-old man is believed to be suffering from mental problems.

The motorcycle he had used in the incident belonged to his brother after police tracked it to an address in Sri Damansara.

“Further checks found that the suspect’s wife had lodged a police report against him yesterday for assault. She then asked the police to send him to the Sungai Buloh hospital to treat his mental problems,” Nik Ros Azhan said in a statement.

He said the case investigation officer will be interviewing the suspect and his family members to obtain further information to facilitate investigations.

Nik Ros Azhan said preliminary investigations found that the suspect had left his house in Sri Damansara on the motorcycle on Tuesday and arrived at the church the next day before spraying black paint on the statues and the floor.

He then rode back to Sri Damansara.

“Based on early information provided by the family, the suspect had been receiving psychiatric treatment only since early this year. As soon he returned home from his trip up north, he had hit his wife, who then lodged a police report for fear of her safety,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said police will obtain feedback from the doctor treating the suspect as to whether he required further treatment or if police could detain him.

In the 4.45 incident on Wednesday, a worker at the church informed the church security manager that a man had sprayed black paint on several statues as well as the church floor. — Bernama