Cops looking for suspects after three Indonesian men die in fight in Tampin

State deputy police chief, SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the blood-stained bodies of the three men were found sprawled in a room in the house by policemen who rushed to the location after receiving a report on the incident. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TAMPIN, Dec 6 — Three Indonesian men were killed in a fight at a ‘kongsi’ house at Ladang Chin Fatt, Gedok in Gemencheh, at 12.05am, about 20km from here, this morning.

State deputy police chief, SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the blood-stained bodies of the three men were found sprawled in a room in the house by policemen who rushed to the location after receiving a report on the incident.

‘‘An examination of the bodies found many wounds from sharp weapons. A long sickle and a knife with blood on them were found at the scene.

‘‘Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place at 10.30 pm on December 5. The victims were oil palm plantation workers from another company who were visiting an occupant of the ‘kongsi’,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said police detained three Indonesian men, aged 29 to 42 years, at the location, following the incident, to help in the investigation.

‘‘The three suspects are occupants of the ‘kongsi’ house and remand orders will be sought for them at the Tampin magistrate’s court today,’’ he said.

Che Zakaria said the identities of the victims had yet to be ascertained as they did not have identification documents.

‘‘The bodies had been taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Hospital,’’ he said.

In the meantime, he urged the public to give their co-operation in seeking two more Indonesian suspects to help in investigation over the case.

Those with information on the case can contact the Tampin district police headquarters at 06-4411222 or any nearby police station. — Bernama