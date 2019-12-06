Be a gentleman and apologise properly to Hindus for ash remark, DAP MP tells Umno rep

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer (pic) was the primary target when Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman mockingly asked in Parliament if the sacred ash on his forehead came from the deceased former Communist Party of Malaya secretary-general. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman owes a full and unreserved apology to all Malaysian Hindus for his disrespectful remark linking the sacred ash worn by adherents to the remains of Chin Peng, DAP lawmaker RSN Rayer said today.

The Jelutong MP was the primary target when Tajuddin mockingly asked in Parliament if the sacred ash on his forehead came from the deceased former Communist Party of Malaya secretary-general.

“I wish to state that Tajuddin has not until today tendered any unreserved and unconditional open apology to Hindus in this country,” Rayer said in a statement.

He refuted the Umno man’s claim yesterday to have made the apology.

Rayer said Tajuddin’s retraction of his remark in the Dewan Rakyat was also insincere, after being repeatedly pressed to do so by Pakatan Harapan MPs, including himself.

“I urge Tajuddin to be a gentleman and say sorry to all Hindus in Malaysia who are still very hurt, upset and angered by his remarks in Parliament,” Rayer said.

The Dewan Rakyat approved a motion yesterday to refer Tajuddin to Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee over the issue.

A shouting match broke out in the lower House last Tuesday when Tajuddin suddenly asked Rayer if the vibhuti on his forehead was from Chin whose remains were brought back to Malaysia last September after decades of exile to be scattered in his home state of Perak.

Tajuddin was subsequently suspended for two days from the Dewan Rakyat.