Youth delegate: Umno must not isolate party traitors, instead welcome them for GE15

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (first row 4th right) and fellow Umno leaders attends the Umno Youth Wing Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Unlike the rest of his peers who have condemned party members who abandoned Umno in its darkest days after their defeat in the 14th general election (GE14), Parit Sulong Pemuda delegate Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid wants to welcome the “traitors” home.

Speaking at the Youth wing’s annual assembly today, Mohd Fared pointed out that in the 15th general election, the party will need all votes possible to defeat the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling administration.

“Some of our comrades said we should not accept those that have abandoned us, betrayed us. But to win the 15th general election, we are going to need all votes possible, even those that have betrayed Umno.

“But they must not be given positions. Instead, they must start from zero. But to deny them membership, we can’t do that. That is one vote. Two if you count their wives. Four votes if you include their parents,” he said.

Furthermore, Mohd Fared pointed out that in Islam, you must forgive those who have repented their sins and allow them the opportunity to make up for their mistakes.

Earlier, Pemuda chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had called upon the party to reject and deny those who have abandoned the party in its darkest hour, saying that Umno does not need “wolves in sheep’s clothing”.

He told them not to return to the party just to obtain more benefits after the Tanjung Piai by-election, after leaving it the moment it was defeated in the last GE14.

Kota Belud delegate Fadli Juanas had echoed Asyraf’s sentiments and slammed many former Umno Sabah members who left the party in droves and said the party should not welcome them back.

Sabah was badly hit and the party was nearly annihilated with almost all of its MPs and assemblyman barring Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin who remained steadfastly loyal to the Malay-based party.