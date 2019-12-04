Waytha Moorthy urges MPs to move past Tajuddin’s jibe about ‘Chin Peng’s ashes’ on Rayer’s forehead

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy, is seen in Parliament December 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — P. Waytha Moorthy called for an end to hostilities over an Umno lawmaker’s snide suggestion in Parliament that a Hindu counterpart’s religious markings were the ashes of late communist leader Chin Peng.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of national unity said Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN - Jelutong) already retracted the remarks.

“If he (Tajuddin) has retracted the statement, I think in the spirit of Malaysia, we just leave it. Sometimes people say things out of excitement, especially in Parliament, they get very excited, people are watching, the whole country is watching, they get excited and they say things,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The minister stressed that this did not mean he agreed with what Tajuddin said to RSN Rayer (PH – Jelutong).

The Umno man yesterday asked Rayer if the sacred ash on his forehead was the cremated remains of the late Chin Peng.

Separately, Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also expressed regret over the incident and hoped everyone could move on from it.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said he would strive to ensure that Opposition lawmakers would not repeat such slurs.

Zahid also sought to draw attention to Tajuddin’s withdrawal.

“I hope the issue is settled and I hope that the Opposition leader ensures that no religiously sensitive issue is played up and to respect all religion,” he said.

Tajuddin made his remarks while arguing with Rayer yesterday, while de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong read out his motion to propose delaying the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof then ejected Tajuddin and Khoo Poay Tiong (PH - Kota Melaka) and suspended both for two days.