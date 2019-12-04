Tok Mat: Only Malay leaders with strong morals can lead the country to success

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks at the opening of the Woman, Youth and Puteri wings during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at the PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Only Malay leaders with a strong moral compass, sharp acumen and forward-thinking abilities are able to lead the country to success, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

Mohamad stressed that Malaysia cannot afford to be led astray by unqualified Malay leaders who put the country’s future at risk.

“Malaysia, ladies and gentlemen, if it wishes to be a developed country, it must have leaders with clarity of mind, driven by admirable morals and ethics.

“But as of late, the moral crisis within the leaders of our people is worsening.

“This country cannot be led, even for a second, by those of questionable authority. Malaysia deserves a more fair, pure, humble and faithful Malay leadership,” he said during his speech when he officiated the joint opening of the party’s Youth, Women and Puteri wings’ annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Mohamad’s remarks come on the backdrop of political infighting within Pakatan Harapan’s component party PKR, especially between party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

To avert such failures in leadership within the party, Mohamad reminded Umno members of the importance of developing talents within its ranks to subsequently create credible leaders.

Mohamad also claimed that leaders in Pakatan Harapan are not interested in governing the country, instead, they prefer to engage in politicking to the extent of dragging other unaffiliated parties into their troubles.

“They are a failed coalition, a coalition that not only made the country more vulnerable but also weakened the position, influence and the authority of the Malays and the position of Islam

“Their priority is not to govern the country but who would be the next prime minister.

“To the extent that various infightings and power play has emerged, that is most embarrassing.

There are even those from our ranks that had to follow along and even used by certain parties for the sake of survival and machinations of the political position of a figure,” he said.

Last month, vice president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein had led a delegation of BN lawmakers to meet Azmin at the latter’s home in Putrajaya.

This led to an uproar from both parties against their respective lawmakers who attend the supposed clandestine meeting.