Police tracking suspects who broke into Perak exco Paul Yong’s house

IPOH, Dec 4 — Perak police are tracking down a couple of suspects who broke into the house of DAP assemblyman Paul Yong, who is currently facing trial for rape charges.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Othman said that the house, located at the Meru Desar Park here, was broken into after Yong left the premises on November 22, at around 10am.

“The victim only came back to the house on December 1 and found out that the kitchen window grills were cut and the back door was open.

“Forensic department had managed to trace four fingerprints in the house. We are investigating to locate the suspects,” he said.

Anuar said that the burglars had ransacked all four rooms in the house and fled with a safe box containing documents.

“The victim could not recall what are the documents in the safe and what are items has been lost so far.

“The victim is also suspecting that the person who broke into the house was looking for some things,” Anuar added.

However, Anuar said that the double-storey gated house has no surveillance camera system and the houses nearby are mostly vacant, despite having a 24-hour security guard at the entrance.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Earlier, the Tronoh assemblyman issued a statement saying that his home in Meru was broken into last week.

Yong said that safe containing cash and documents were taken but highlighted that valuable items were left behind.

It was made to understand that Yong did not live in the house for three months as he wanted privacy following his rape trial.

On August 23, the state executive councilor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs, and new villages, claimed trial to the charge of raping an Indonesian helper at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm. ]