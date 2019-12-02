Seven give statements to Perak police on return of Chin Peng’s ashes

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said seven individuals have given their statements since Friday. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Dec 2 — Five more individuals have given their statements over the issue of bringing in the ashes of former Malayan Communist Party (PKM) leader Chin Peng into the country.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said this made it altogether seven individuals who had given their statements since Friday and the investigation on the case was being conducted by Bukit Aman.

“Seven individuals had their statements recorded and Bukit Aman had visited the spots where the ashes were scattered. They were the witnesses involved in receiving the ashes and scattering the ashes at several places at the foot of the Titiwangsa Range,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duty of the Manjung district police chief at the Manjung district police headquarters here today.

