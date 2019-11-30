Government to channel RM29m monsoon season aid to Kelantan smallholders

The government will channel assistance to rubber smallholders in Kelantan. . ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Mayee Nazrich

KOTA BHARU, Nov 30 — The government will channel more than RM29 million worth of assistance to rubber smallholders in Kelantan via the Monsoon Season Aid.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the aid would be disbursed to 49,328 smallholders in December.

“Kelantan is among the states which receive the highest allocation compared to other states,” he said.

He was speaking at the Kelantan level Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) Entrepreneur Carnival which was also attended by Kelantan RISDA director, Mohd Zulkifli Hassan here today.

He said the assistance would be distributed via RISDA to rubber smallholders whose applications have been approved.

“Such allocation proved the government is committed to lighten the burden of the people and we have always been sensitive to the welfare of the people and will always assist depending on the financial capability of the government,” he said. — Bernama