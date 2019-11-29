Two give statements to Perak police over return of Chin Peng’s ashes

Ipoh district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the case is being investigated by a team from the Bukit Aman CID. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 29 — The police today have recorded statements from several individuals to assist in an investigation over their alleged involvements in bringing back the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng to Malaysia.

They were seen entering the compound of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 2.50pm and one of them, only known as Thong Yee, 82, was seen leaving at 4.30pm.

According to Thong, he was present to have his statement recorded after receiving a call from the police this morning.

“I came with four more friends and the police questioned us on our presence at a memorial ceremony which was held on September 16,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Thong, who resides in Ipoh, said the police took about 90 minutes to record his statement.

A check by Bernama found another individual known as 81-year-old Chai Kan Fook, who was also believed to be involved in bringing back Chin Peng’s ashes, who was also present to have his statements recorded.

It is learnt, Chai had turned up to give his statement yesterday and was called up again today for further recording of his statement at 10am.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the case is being investigated by a team from the Bukit Aman CID.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said two individuals involved in the case had been called up to give their statements to the police.

Prior to this, the media reported that the ashes of Chin Peng or his real Ong Boon Hua were brought into the country on Sept 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut, near here and in the jungles of the Titiwangsa Range without any monument or tombstone.

Chin Peng who was born in Sitiawan, Perak died in a hospital in Bangkok in 2013 at the age of 89.

Prior to this, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had never allowed Chin Peng’s ashes to be brought back to Malaysia. — Bernama