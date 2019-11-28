Too tired and too cold to pay attention? Umno Youth asks Speaker to switch off air con for MPs’ comfort

A letter detailing Umno Youth’s request to switch off the air conditioning during Dewan Rakyat sittings is seen at Parliament November 28, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Umno Youth has submitted a request to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to turn off air conditioning unit in Parliament during assemblies.

In a letter sent to the Speaker’s Office today, the Opposition party wing’s executive council member Shahrul Nasrun Kamarudin expressed sympathy with Pakatan Harapan MPs who attributed their absence in the lower House of Parliament to the chilly air and fatigue.

“Referring to the matter above, we would like to ask that Parliament Malaysia’s management will switch off the air conditioning during Dewan Rakyat sittings.

“This is because we sympathise and feel sad that Pakatan Harapan MPs face extreme cold and are unable to attend Dewan Rakyat sittings to carry out their responsibilities after being voted in during the 14th General Election,” said Shahrul Nasrun.

He added that shutting off air conditioning is similar to killing two birds with one stone as Parliament can also lower its electricity bill.

Yesterday, Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Hanipa Maidin said the low temperatures inside Parliament was the reason why many MPs are unable to stay inside the House for long.

Parliamentary sittings start from 10am but can go on past 5pm. The clock has even been stopped at 11.59pm on occasion when debates on Bills continue past midnight.

On the other hand, PKR chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul said that fatigue and exhaustion are among reasons for his colleagues’ absence in Parliament.