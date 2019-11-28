In polarised Malaysia, new survey shows Malaysians united by love of worrying

Malaysians of diverse ages, races, religions and classes share a common tendency to fret. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Malaysians of diverse ages, races, religions and classes share a common tendency to fret, according to EMIR Research’s inaugural National Worry Index (NWI).

It put Malaysians as 0.77 on a scale of 0 to 1, with greater figures indicating greater tendencies for worrying.

The firm polled 1,992 respondents of various races, creeds, income levels and educational backgrounds.

The survey found that Malaysians were most likely to worry about the economy, security, living costs and their jobs.

MORE TO COME