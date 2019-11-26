PM receives updates on MRT2, KTMB electric train coaches at Hyundai Rotem’s facility

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad boards a train during a visit to Hyundai Rotem in Busan November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUSAN, Nov 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today visited Hyundai Rotem, during which he was given updates on works done by the company on the MRT2 project as well as the electric train coaches for KTMB.

The MRT2 also known as Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line.

The company’s facility located in Changwon, about 35km from Busan manufactured rolling stock, defence products, automotive and plant equipment.

Hyundai Rotem’s vice-chairman Yoo-Cheol Woo who received Dr Mahathir on arrival also showcased to the Prime Minister its latest rail technologies specifically its ongoing R&D in the hydrogen-powered train.

The company is the largest rolling stock manufacturer in South Korea with exports to 36 countries all over the world.

It has successfully delivered many rolling stocks for metro rail, national rail and high-speed rail.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad drives a Hyundai Nexo during a visit to Hyundai Rotem in Busan November 26, 2019. Seated beside him is Hyundai Rotem’s vice-chairman Yoo-Cheol Woo. — Bernama pic

Spending about two hours touring the facility, the Prime Minister also test drive the Hyundai Nexo, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered crossover Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Dr Mahathir was also given an update on Hyundai Rotem’s defence products including armoured vehicle.

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia’s Sapura Group and Hyundai Rotem to collaborate in rail-related technologies.

Sapura Group chief operating officer, Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said Sapura intent to grow rail-related capabilities and technologies in Malaysia and Asean.

He represented Sapura for the signing while Yoo signed for Hyundai Rotem.

Sapura is planning a domestic direct investment (DDI) in rail system technologies and invited the South Korean company to undertake a foreign direct investment (FDI) in local rail Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry.

“The idea today is for Sapura to work together in electronics and rail systems rail so we can develop our own and transfer the technology to Malaysia,” he said.

Sapura has identified an area in Mentakab where the intersection between KTMB and ECRL rail track for the facility. — Bernama