Zuraida urges Fire Dept to recruit more women

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin urged the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department to recruit more women. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has been urged to recruit more women to handle emergency cases involving the female and child victims.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said there was a need to recruit more women as there were some duties which need a woman.

“These duties include providing counselling services as well as training housewives how to avoid fires.

“It is time that we increase the number of female firefighters as they can handle female and child victims with their soft nature, so as to reduce the trauma or stress of the victims,” she said.

Zuraida was speaking to reporters after visiting the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station, and presenting certificates of appreciation to 50 community firefighters here today.

She said, at present there are only 600 female firefighters in Malaysia out of the total number of 14,500.

At the same time, she said, the ministry was working to activate cadet firefighter squads in schools and universities.

“We realise that there are many youths who are interested in the duties of firefighters,” she said.

Zuraida also said she encouraged the setting up of more community firefighter units in Sabah as the state was large.

“With the setting up of the community firefighter units, they can become the first responders to provide emergency aid to the victims.

“They will also be the communication link with the nearest stations, we really need these community firefighters,” she added.

To date, Zuraida said, Sabah was the state with the most number (380) of community firefighter units. — Bernama