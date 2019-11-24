Former minister Lee Kim Sai dies at 82

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Former Health Minister Tan Sri Lee Kim Sai died last night at the age of 82.

According to his son Lee Boon Kuan, his father died at 12.30am this morning at their home in Jalan Setia Bakti Bukit Damansara here.

“My father passed away peacefully. He suffered a stroke in October last year. We will miss him,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said his father’s remains will be buried at Xiao En Memorial Park on Tuesday.

Lee, a former MCA deputy president has served in three ministerial portfolios as Health minister from 1990 to 1995, appointed Labour minister in 1986, and the Housing and Local Government minister from 1989 to 1990.

He leaves behind his wife, Puan Sri Wan Yuet Fong and four children. — Bernama