KKMM to expand Kembara Digital Malaysia programme

Deputy minister of communication and multimedia, Eddin Syazlee Shith in Putrajaya November 7, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA PILAH, Nov 23 — The Kembara Digital Malaysia (KDM) Programme, which is the platform of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Malaysia and government departments and agencies to help the people in facing numerous digital era challenges, is to be expanded nationwide, next year.

Its deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said this was following the implementation of the programme in Ipoh, Perak in July and Kuala Pilah, today.

Taking the example of the east coast states, he was confident the economic activities carried out by the people of those states were different from the other states, and they could continue to be improved through the digital economic leap brought about by the ministry.

He said this at a media conference after launching the Kuala Pilah Parliamentary Constituency KDM prigramme here today.

Also present was KKMM secretary general, Datuk Suriani Ahmad.

Earlier, Eddin Syazlee, in his speech, said the KDM programme was held to help society boost its awareness and knowledge on the importance of the use of the communication technology in addition to closing the gap between the government and the people.

“This programme encourages society to become smart consumers and can galvanise the economic digital growth in communities specifically at the grassroots level,” he said.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament, said in facing the digital era which was increasingly challenging, the government always endeavoured to ensure the impact from the digital economy could be enjoyed by every group of people in the country.

“ In the myriad of e-Government initiatives such as MyEG, e-service, e-filing and others which facilitated the people, it was hoped that the people would also take the opportunities to benefit through its use,” he said.

The government, said Eddin Syazlee, was always committed in the effort to boost the speed of access and reduce the broadband subscription charges since the end of 2018.

He said the move had succeeded in increasing demand towards the fixed broadband by 21.7 per cent in a six months period this year, regarding it as encouraging in ensuring Malaysia was prepared to enter the digital economy era.

“Realising the importance of broadband penetration currently as a crucial determinant in deciding the national economic continuity, the government is also committed in recognising connectivity as a utility just like water supply and electricity.

“This is because connectivity to all the people in all the states is important to spur development in the economy, education, health, transportation and smart city developments and others,” he said.

The two-day Kuala Pilah KDM programme, starting today, was participated by 32 exhibitors comprising broadband service providers and federal and state government agencies.

The programme was enlivened with Mobile Legends, E-Sport FIFA 20 and Bintang Patriotik competitions and performances by Amy Search, Ito and IamNeeta.

Tomorrow, a colouring, drawing and ‘bayiku comel’ (cute baby) competitions would also be held. — Bernama