Zahid issued eight local cheques to pay RM65,321.83 for credit cards, High Court hears

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had pleaded not guilty to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The High Court here today heard that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had issued eight local cheques to pay RM65,321.83 for his credit cards and American Express (AMEX) charge card between February 2014 to July 2015.

This was revealed by vice-president of Malayan Bank Berhad (Maybank) in charge of credit card fraud and dispute management department, Anoop Singh Gulzara Singh, 46.

He said the payments amount of RM65,321.83 were paid to Maybank Card Centre between February 19, 2014 and July 9, 2015.

“Six payments were made between February 19 and October 29, 2014 for Mastercard Gold and Visa Platinum.

“One payment was made on March 20, 2015 for Visa Platinum and one payment was made on July 9, 2015 for AMEX Platinum,” said the ninth prosecution witness.

He said this when reading his witness statement during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Lee Keng Fatt on the fourth day trial of Ahmad Zahid, who faces 47 charges involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds totaling millions of ringgit.

Anoop Singh also testified that apart from Kuala Lumpur, Ahmad Zahid had also used the cards in Kiev, Ukraine and Seoul, South Korea.

“Refering to the credit card statement dated June 24, 2014, the Visa was used in one retail transaction here for the amount of RM5,900. The statement dated July 24 in the same year shows a few retail transactions made in Kiev, Ukraine with the total amount transacted of RM7,604.90.

“Refering to the statement dated May 26 and June 26, 2015, the AMEX card was charged to three retail and a supermarket transaction in Seoul, Korea for RM32, 446.46,” Anoop Singh said.

The witness also said the Mastercard account was closed on April 16, 2014 while the other two cards are still active as of today.

“The Visa and Mastercard have a combined credit limit of RM70,000,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, had pleaded not guilty to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on December 2. ― Bernama