No interference in awarding of contracts by Agriculture Ministry, says deputy minister

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin says the tenders in connection with the project are being validated by the Finance Ministry. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) Minister and his deputy do not interfere in the awarding of contracts to any party, Parliament heard today.

Deputy minister Sim Tze Tzin stressed this point today when rejecting the allegation of Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) made during the debate on the Supply Bill 2020, that three contracts connected to a paddy project exceeding a total value of RM1 billion had been cancelled because the ministry allegedly wanted to award the project to the National Farmers Organization (Nafas).

Sim said the tenders in connection with the project were being validated by the Finance Ministry.

He explained that in accordance with procedure, after a tender was approved at MOA level, it needed to be validated by the Finance Ministry, after which the MOA would issue a letter of acceptance to the successful tenderer.

According to a Finance Ministry circular dated June 29, 2018, any tender exceeding RM50 million in value, requires the ministry's validation, Sim added. ― Bernama