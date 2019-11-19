PM launches MPOB's technology for oil palm phenolics

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiates the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today launched Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)’s world-class technology for harnessing oil palm phenolics.

Developed by scientists in MPOB and unveiled at the Pipoc 2019 today, oil palm phenolics are powerful water-soluble bioactive compounds.

“Studies by MPOB have proven that oil palm phenolics have potent multiple health benefits including antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anti-hypertensive, neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory activities.

“Pre-clinical and clinical trials have confirmed that they are powerful in protecting brain and heart health. Hence, oil palm phenolics have wide applications in the health and wellness sector, including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, functional food and beverage industries,” director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said in a statement today.

He said the technology has been licenced to Phenolaeis Sdn Bhd which has strong links to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a collaboration partner of MPOB.

In December 2017, Phenolaeis entered into a partnership with two Mexican firms, namely, Industrias AlEn and Agroindustrias Unidas de México (AMSA)/ ECOM Agroindustrial Corp to construct the world’s first commercial oil palm phenolics production plant, based on a completely Malaysian technology, in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico.

This significant foreign capital investment in the commercialisation effort indicates confidence in the Malaysian intellectual capital and innovation capacity, and serves as a model for commercialisation of Malaysian technologies into global businesses, he said.

The first batch of commercial products, trademarked Palm Fruit Bioactive ComplexTM (PFBc), was rolled out as a bulk ingredient in the United States in June 2019 and is now available for worldwide distribution.

Amare Global, a leading mental wellness company in the US, launched the first product formulated with PFBc, trademarked MentaHeartTM, in California, United States, in September 2019.

Several large well-established international companies including Xymogen, Shaklee and Givaudan have signed letters of intent to market and distribute the product and Malaysian companies have the opportunity to be part of the exciting commercialisation effort. — Bernama