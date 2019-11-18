MBPP: Earthworks on Mount Erskine for road construction

MBPP stressed that a geotechnical engineer was appointed to monitor the hill cutting and slope stabilisation works throughout the duration of the project. — Picture courtesy of Sahabat Alam Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — The hill cutting and earthworks on the slopes of Mount Erskine was for the construction of a road linking Persiaran Halia 3 to Jalan Mount Erskine, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) said today.

The city council issued a statement to clarify that hill slope stabilisation works such as soil nailing and guniting are now underway which led to some of the slopes being exposed.

“The road construction is a requirement imposed by the state government on the developer to mitigate the traffic impact from the new development projects around Persiaran Halia,” MBPP said in a statement.

The construction of the road is expected to be completed in the middle of 2020.

The proposed alignment of the road is above 250 feet and the slope is more than 25 degrees but the project was classified as special project under the Structural Plan 2020 for main infrastructure works meant for public use.

MBPP stressed that a geotechnical engineer was appointed to monitor the hill cutting and slope stabilisation works throughout the duration of the project.

“The works undertaken will be checked and scrutinised by an independent geotechnical consultant engineer,” it said.

MBPP said both parties are required to present monthly reports on the earthworks and slope stabilisation works.

All hill cutting and slope stabilisation works are in accordance with the Geotechnical Report which was approved by the state’s risky land development committee, it added.

Earlier today, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) voiced its concerns on the hill cutting and earthworks on the slopes, citing the dangers of serious soil erosion that can lead to landslides and flash floods in the area.

Meanwhile, Kebun Bunga assemblyman Ong Khan Lee said he will monitor the project and ensure the developer complies with all conditions imposed by MBPP.