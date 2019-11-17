MK Ibrahim is new N.Sembilan Amanah chairman

File picture of the Amanah logo. MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman has been elected the new Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman for the 2019-2022 term.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 17 — MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman has been elected the new Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman for the 2019-2022 term.

The state Amanah vice-chairman III will be replacing Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar who is also the state legislative assembly speaker.

The appointment was announced by state party Convention Committee director Mohd Zainuddin Mohamad at the 4th Negeri Sembilan Convention here today.

The convention was officiated by Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who is also Agriculture and Agro-Based Minister.

Zulkefly, who lost in the Seremban Amanah Committee Member election last September, however, was elected the state party vice-chairman II replacing Suhaimi Kassim.

The election process for 17 main posts including the chairman, deputy chairman, vice chairman and committee members went smoothly with 106 delegates casting their votes. — Bernama