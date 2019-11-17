Censor Netflix? Viewers pay for service, leave it alone, DAP Youth leader tells Finas chief

British actress Olivia Colman poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of Netflix series ‘The Crown - Series 3’ in London November 13, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Malaysia National Film Development Corporation (Finas) should focus on growing local content than pushing for censorship of paid streaming services like Netflix, DAP’s Muhammad Shakir Ameer Mohideen asserted today.

In a reminder, the national vice-chief of the ruling party’s youth wing said the Pakatan Harapan government had promised not to censor the internet or media.

“Such services have their own ratings to advise viewers on the content. Let viewers and customers use their own discretion to evaluate the content.

“Finas should play its main role, that is to ensure the government’s film industry grows and develops with high quality content and is of international standards,” he said in a statement in response to Finas chief executive Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri who made the censorship call yesterday.

Ahmad Isham received flak on social media after he tweeted a suggestion to censor the content of paid streaming services, claiming that he had been asked by some parents about the lack of regulation during a recent forum.

Some tweeters pointed out that Netflix has parental control options.

Muhammad Shakir also pointed out that Netflix has its own ratings system and urged the Finas chief against interfering with paid streaming services like Netflix and others.

“It’s important for Finas to understand what customers want and why customers pay for streaming services which is quality content.

“Perhaps Finas could learn from Netflix’s content to ensure it performs its role well,” he added.

Finas is the government agency tasked with developing the country’s film industry through loans, rental of equipment, studios and screening facilities.

Earlier this year, Umno’s Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid and PAS’ Bachok MP Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz have similarly made calls in Parliament to censor streamed content.