Sarawak official: New road infrastructure projects to benefit two million people

KUCHING, Nov 15 — The Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road projects worth a combined RM11 billion will benefit about two million people once completed, Assistant Minister of Infrastructures and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi has said.



He said the construction of the two projects commissioned by the state government will span over five years.



“They are designed to connect Sarawak’s major town along the coastal areas, such as Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri,” he said at the state Public Works Department’s (JKR) divisional engineers’ conference dinner last night.



He said the projects will boost socio-economic growth along these areas by increasing connectivity and providing safer and more convenient accessibility from major towns to rural areas of the state.



He said the package for Batang Lupar Bridge (2) under the Second Trunk Road is currently under the final stage of tender evaluation.



He said the remaining ten packages are still in the tender documentation preparation stage.



State JKR director Datuk Zuraimi Sabki, in his speech, said under the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plans, the department completed 968 development projects with a value of more than RM18 billion, at an average of RM1.8 billion annually.



“Currently it is managing development projects valued at RM43.488 billion (including Pan Borneo Highway) in total from 11th Malaysia Plan, and extended into 12th Malaysia Plan,” he added.



“We are facing with far greater challenges ahead in the advent of Pan Borneo Highway project to be handled directly by the department, the Coastal Road and Second Trunk Road projects and the Border Security Road Network Programme.



“Those projects are estimated to be more than RM50 billion, as well as many other development projects that are to be delivered by the department in the years beyond 2030,” Zuraimi said.