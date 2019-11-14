Azmin claims hidden hands behind withdrawal of PKR Youth Congress invitation

PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali described the decision to revoke his invitation to officiate the opening of the party’s Youth National Congress as unprecedented. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali described the decision to revoke his invitation to officiate the opening of the party’s Youth National Congress as unprecedented.

He said it was up to the PKR Youth (AMK) to take further action on the matter.

“I received the invitation letter and have replied that I will be attending but recently the invitation was cancelled. I am confident the Youth chief would not have done such a thing without outside interference.

“This is not about me, but it is about the position of the president and deputy president,” he told the media after his speech at Institut Tadbiran Awam Negara (INTAN) Ministerial Forum Series 2019 at Bukit Kiara here today.

Mohamed Azmin also questioned the cancellation of the invitation which he said was to prevent him from speaking at the party’s youth wing congress.

Yesterday, AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir was reported to have said that the decision to invite Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to officiate the National Youth Congress in Melaka on December 6 was made at the youth wing’s central leadership meeting on October 20.

Akmal Nasrullah reportedly said the outcome of the meeting had been formally communicated to the Central Political Bureau which is chaired by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama