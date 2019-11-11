PLUS to address difficulties related to Touch 'n Go transactions

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has been carrying out various efforts to address difficulties experienced by highway users following the move to end the reload facilities at the toll plaza exit lanes.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has been carrying out various efforts to address difficulties experienced by highway users following the move to end the reload facilities at the toll plaza exit lanes effective November 5, that drew mixed reactions from the netizens.

Its managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said that PLUS would enhance cooperation with Touch ‘n Go service providers, to sort out any concerns but it would take some time.

It would include improvement on the Touch ‘n Go reload management to make it easier for highway users to top up their electronic payment card.

Currently, consumers have the option either to reload using an electronic wallet (e-wallet) or at Touch ‘n Go card reload centres across the country including automated teller machines (ATMs), selected rest and service (R&R) areas along the highway, petrol stations, supermarkets and self-service kiosks, he said.

“We have 11,000 reload points, 22 Touch ‘n Go Spot counters, 68 reload machines, 27 customer service centres and 65 reload lanes at entry lanes at selected toll plazas,” he said during an interview on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme produced by RTM1 today.

He also advised motorists, for safety reasons, not to alight from their vehicles if they could not drive through the boom barrier at toll plaza due to insufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards.

“If there is a problem, I ask the road users not to alight from their vehicles, instead press the intercom button then a PLUS customer service officer will assist you,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLUS Corporate Communications, Community Relations and Public Engagement head Syed Mohammed Idid said PLUS highway users have to understand that the move to end the reload facilities for Touch 'n Go users at toll plaza was aimed at reducing the traffic congestion.

“We found that the reload lanes are slowing down the traffic at our toll plazas. Therefore, we are seeking support from all road users not to use the reload facilities at the exit lanes, and by doing so, all drivers would experience a smoother traffic flow at the toll plazas,” he said. — Bernama