JB cycling tragedy: Prosecution files appeal against driver's acquittal

Sales promoter Sam Ke Ting (left), 24, was released by the Johor Bahru Magistrate Court October 28, 2019. She was cleared of reckless driving that lead to the death of eight teenage cyclists on January 18, 2017. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The prosecution today filed a notice of appeal against the acquittal of a sales promoter who was charged with reckless driving that caused a road accident in which eight teenage cyclists were killed two years ago.

Johor State Prosecution Director Amir Nasruddin said the notice of appeal was filed after the prosecution found and believed there were merits to file the notice of appeal, based on several issues.

“The prosecution has filed a notice of appeal against a Magistrate’s Court’s decision to acquit and discharge the accused at the end of the prosecution case.

“We believe there are merits in the notice of appeal to be filed especially on certain issues,” he told reporters when met at the court compound here today.

Also present were DPP Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali and Johor Bahru South district police headquarters’ Investigation and Enforcement division’s senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Yusop Mohd Ali.

The prosecution filed the notice of appeal at about 9.30am.

Amir also said that among the issues and merits related to the case including the identity of the accused, the location of the incident and the accused was unfamiliar with the route at the scene.

He also refuted the claims that the notice of appeal was filed due to the pressure from the victims’ families or other party and described it as a normal procedure following a court decision.

On Oct 28, Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali acquitted and discharged sales promoter Sam Ke Ting, 24, who was charged with reckless driving that caused a road accident in which eight teenage cyclists were killed on Feb 18, 2017. — Bernama