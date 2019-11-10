Dzulkefly says Health Ministry will look into report of harmful chemical in plastic food containers

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad attends a Health Council meeting March 27, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SEREMBAN, Nov 10 — The Ministry of Health through its Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) will look into the report of harmful chemical found in cheap plastic food containers and toys that are being widely sold in the country.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said if it was true the said plastic material could contaminate food and drink with harmful chemical, the ministry would not hesitate to take action under the Food Act 1983 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“I have to look at the report first and we will make decision after we go through BKKM’s findings. We have to find out what exactly that could be harmful to health,” he told reporters after officiating Healthy Lifestyle Carnival for Paroi state constituency here today.

He was asked to comment on a news report about the widely use of plastic food containers and toys that are being sold cheaply at convenient stores in the country which could bring negative impact to consumer health in the long run as it contains chemical substance calls phthalate.

On call that plastic products manufacturers should declare chemical content in their products, Dzulkefly said he would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — Bernama