Survey: RTM is Malaysia’s most trusted media organisation

RTM leads in the area of brand trust ahead of Astro Awani, NTV7, TV3 News, Malaysiakini and The Star, said a survey commissioned by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. — Google screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The findings of a survey commissioned by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reveals that Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is the most trusted media organisation in Malaysia.

RTM leads in the area of brand trust ahead of Astro Awani, NTV7, TV3 News, Malaysiakini and The Star.

RTM is also among the top five news sources in the TV, Radio and Print category, trailing behind TV3, Astro Awani, The Star, and NTV7 News, according to the survey.

Director-general of Broadcasting (RTM) Abdul Muis Shefii, when asked, said the survey findings proved the successful efforts taken by RTM to maintain the quality of its news coverage by giving more emphasis on information accuracy rather than speed.

“I’m confident that RTM has been and is still the trusted brand. For every incident reported by other media, the audience will still wait for RTM’s confirmation story. In the Makkah crane collapse incident several years ago, for example, other media were quick in reporting the mishap, but many others referred to RTM for verification,” he told Bernama here.

Meanwhile, the findings also showed that Malaysiakini remained the top choice among online news readers, followed by The Star online, Astro Awani online, Berita Harian online, Yahoo! News, Harian Metro online, Free Malaysia Today, Malaysia Today, Sinar Harian, CNN.com, BBC News online, Bernama.com, Sin Chew online, The Malaysian Insight and NST online. — Bernama