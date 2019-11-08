Housing minister: 46,873 private affordable homes to be built in three years

Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says a total of 46,873 private affordable homes costing below RM300,000 each will be built in six states within the next three years. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 ― A total of 46,873 private affordable homes costing below RM300,000 each will be built in six states within the next three years, said Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the state-owned Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Selangor has agreed to build 30,000 homes in Selangor, while the remaining 16,873 houses in other states would be built by 11 private housing developers on private land.

The first phase of affordable houses with a minimum built-up area of 900 square feet would be built in strategic locations in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Terengganu, Johor and Sabah, she told reporters at the pre-launch ceremony of the private affordable homes here today.

“Although the houses will be built on private land, the ministry has set conditions that the property should be built in major suburbs, near to basic amenities such as transport facilities and schools.

“Besides, the developers are also reminded to provide complete infrastructure facilities such as swimming pools, multipurpose halls, surau and playgrounds,” she said.

The ministry is also in talks to develop another 15 to 20 new projects under the second phase of private affordable housing and it is expected to be finalised in January next year, she said.

In another development, Zuraida stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government never granted an extension of time (EOT) to developers who failed to complete their housing projects in the stipulated period.

She sadi the National Housing Department is very strict on the issue of EOT where consideration would be only given to projects that had not yet begun.

“Under the PH government, we never granted EOT to ongoing projects so as to protect the buyers’ interests,” she said. ― Bernama