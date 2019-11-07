You want to talk about bias and blame? Dr M tells Zahid blame lies in his silence over Najib on 1MDB

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during a press conference after the National Arts, Culture and Heritage Academy’s 15th convocation in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hit back at his Barisan Nasional counterpart Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the latter's comments yesterday that Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas was biased in deciding which cases to drop and which to charge.

Dr Mahathir, who is also prime minister, told reporters here today that Zahid did not question Thomas’ predecessor Tan Sri Apandi Ali when the former AG failed to haul up Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the latter’s role in the 1MDB financial scandal.

"Last time when someone was stealing money, he did not blame anyone at all. Now he wants to start blaming. When he wants to blame, he should ask himself. Why did they lose?

"You lost because you did not blame your boss," Dr Mahathir said scathingly.

Zahid had questioned Thomas in a Facebook post, suggesting the AG acted with double standards when it came to prosecuting DAP leaders, including those who were suspected to have links with the now defunct Sri Lankan terror and separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

In Seremban yesterday, Sessions Court Judge Madihah Harullah allowed the prosecution to withdraw two charges related to the LTTE terrorist group against Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran.

The Negri Sembilan DAP assemblyman was initially charged with possession of LTTE-related items in his office and house at 9.58am and 11.50am respectively on October 10.

Gunasekaran, who was charged on two occasions late last month over LTTE-related cases, was not present in court, as he was being held at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

The assemblyman was represented by a panel of four lawyers led by RSN Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP.

On October 29, Gunasekaran, who is also Negri Sembilan DAP deputy chairman, was charged at the Sessions Court in Melaka with supporting the LTTE group, and faced an additional charge at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on October 31.