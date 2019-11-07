Official: Business events generated RM1.3b for Penang

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said PCEB has continued to elevate Penang as an international business events destination and set the standard for the state’s tourism industry. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — Business events more than doubled last year from 2016 and brought in a total estimated economic value of RM1.312 billion, said Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Gunasekeran.

He said from 1,251 events in 2016, PCEB recorded 2,511 events in 2017, and 2,733 events in 2018.

PCEB was also named the “Best Convention & Exhibition Bureau” at the Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Awards 2019.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award given by the Malaysia Tourism Council and we would like to thank all who have nominated us,” he said in a press conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and state exco Yeoh Soon Hin today.

Chow said PCEB has continued to elevate Penang as an international business events destination and set the standard for the state’s tourism industry.

“This recognition will help Penang fulfil its Penang 2030 Vision of improving the state’s economy by creating more variety of quality tourism products across the island and mainland with higher quality conventions and exhibitions that will attract more visitors,” he said.

Chow then announced that Penang will host the inaugural ICCA Asia Pacific Summit 2019 next month from December 5 to 6 together with the annual BE @ Penang conference by PCEB.

Both conferences will see over 40 speakers from Asia Pacific and Europe including the President of ICCA, James Rees.