Dr M pleased with Pakatan’s achievement, reiterates priority in eradicating corruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in assessing the current government’s progress, said he is happy with what they have achieved thus far and in due time, all the pledges in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto will be accomplished.

He said the priority will be to curb the scourge of corruption and the practice of taking bribes.

“We will stay together as a coalition and we have different ideas, but we stay together. Look at all these people, all patriotic, five different parties altogether, where do you find that?

“We promised for the pledges to be done in five years, some have been accomplished, some are halfway, and some will take longer,” said Mahathir during a press conference in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya today.

“All (manifesto promises) will be implemented but slowly, depending on the circumstances. Priority is corruption. We are very serious about it, we have passed many laws, set up agencies and from the reports, we get bribery has disappeared and the prime minister has not stolen money as far as the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) is concerned. In that, we have succeeded.

“Even small bribery practises are no longer there. All over the world today the most important thing for the government is to abolish corruption and we have done it.,” he stressed.

Dr Mahathir said the previous administration had done many bad things giving the example of PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang, or Tian Chua, as he is popularly known, who is now free to contest in any election, after the High Court declared the Election Commission’s (EC) decision barring him from contesting in the 14th general election as unjust and equitable.

He said while the current administration has their differences of opinion, it has not stopped them from conducting their duties.

“The Cabinet is functioning well and we do have our arguments, but we can sit together and come to a consensus. That’s why it’s been a year and a half since we took over and there have been no issues.

“There may be arguments outside of Cabinet but in Cabinet — even though I’m ready to punch whoever’s fighting with me but no one dares — everyone agrees with each other.

“My duty is to vet the decisions we’ve made,” Dr Mahathir said.

Adding that replacing the corrupt government officials with new and younger ones may have taken time, however, all of them have performed their jobs admirably and all the government ministries are running smoothly and the necessary projects have been implemented.

He also said the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) was well accepted by the people as the nation’s aim and goal.

“It’s (SPV2030) been well accepted by the people and the reality is if we compare the transition of power in Malaysia to other countries, the transition here happens in an orderly manner and according to the rule of law.

“In other countries, it could result in strikes, demonstrations or even civil war,” added Dr Mahathir in assessing the performance of his Cabinet since taking over in May 2018.

When asked by reporters if he will stay in office until all the manifesto pledges are accomplished Dr Mahathir said: “The party will take it on, not me. I won’t fall into your trap,” as the room burst into laughter as many have speculated that Mahathir won’t pass on the prime minister’s position to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is supposed to assume the role after Mahathir steps down.