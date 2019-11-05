MACC: Sessions Court judge, DPP and lawyer to be charged with corruption tomorrow

The trio will be charged at the special corruption court in Shah Alan tomorrow. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Sessions Court Judge Azmil Muntapha Abas will be hauled to court to face corruption charges, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

Along with Azmil, MACC said it had obtained permission from the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) to charge two others, deputy public prosecutor Khairul Azhwa Yusrie Mohamad and lawyer Noor Amirul Nazreen Anas with corruption.

All three will be brought to the special corruption court in Shah Alan tomorrow.

"The MACC has received permission from the AGC to charge the three.

“They will face several charges under the MACC Act 2009, which will be made known on Wednesday,” said the anti-graft commission in a statement today.

Azmil had in 2011 presided over the inquest into the death of Teoh Beng Hock who died while in MACC custody in 2009.

Then acting as coroner, Azmil had delivered an open verdict that the death could neither be ruled as suicide nor murder.

It was previously reported that MACC had detained the judge in July for alleged bribery in connection with the release of illegal immigrants in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Following this, the agency also arrested a lawyer, a DPP and six policemen.