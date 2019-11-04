MAHB’s operating agreement extensions will enhance operational efficiency at airports, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks during a press conference in Sepang April 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The extension of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) operating agreements (OAs) until Feb 11, 2069, is expected to enhance operational efficiency at airports and contribute to the country’s economy.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the longer period of OA extensions would open up many investment opportunities in airport development activities in the country.

“The OA extensions also allow MAHB to execute more sustainable commercial development plans, thus increasing the government’s revenue,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Through a shared revenue mechanism for government-owned land developed by MAHB, Loke said tax collection was expected to increase with more job opportunities made available.

Last April, the government had approved MAHB application to extend OAs for it to manage and maintain 39 airports nationwide until February 11, 2069.

On the proposal to upgrade the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Loke said MAHB had carried out a master plan study last August and it was expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year. — Bernama