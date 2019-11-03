Muhyiddin: Police report lodged over unsanctioned documentation for migrants in Sabah

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the Home Ministry’s Family Day at MAEPS in Serdang November 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, Nov 3 — The Home Ministry said today it has lodged a police report over the alleged appointment of companies to collect data on the documentation of foreign workers, foreign citizens or any individuals with citizenship issues in Sabah.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he viewed the matter seriously and pointed out that the said companies were not in any way involved with the National Registration Department (JPN).

“When I read the (news) report, I immediately instructed the director-general to scrutinise whether it was fake or true. If it is found to be true, stern action will be taken.

“We have also lodged a police report for investigations to be taken to determine whether these companies have broken the law,” he said during a press conference at the ministry’s Family Day event here.

This comes after an online portal, Sabah News Today, reported that United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) youth in Tuaran lodged a police report urging the authorities to probe companies allegedly involved in the data collection, registration and issuance of purported documentation cards to foreigners.

Earlier today, the ministry also issued a statement denying its appointment of Mega Management Consultancy Sdn Bhd to collect data on the documentation of foreign workers, foreign citizens or any individuals having citizenship issues in Sabah.

“Such activity has increased recently and the ministry has also received complaints from confused employers and the public who felt cheated by agents from these companies which register documentation cards by charging a certain amount yet the cards do not function as promised,” the statement read.

It added that cards given out by such companies do not provide any special privileges to foreigners and will not be utilised in the granting of citizenship by any government agencies.

Those found to be involved is liable for conviction under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act whereby that any individual found to be protecting undocumented immigrants in Malaysia could be fined no less than RM10,000 for every undocumented migrant they protected or jailed for no less than six months with a maximum of five years.