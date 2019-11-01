EC reminds parties to keep supporters in line during Tanjung Piai nominations tomorrow

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters at Intan Pontian Jubilee Hall in Pontian November 1, 2019, ahead of Nomination Day for the Tanjung Piai by-election. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Nov 1 — All candidates and political parties involved in the nomination process for the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election tomorrow were reminded of their responsibility to ensure the proper behaviour of their supporters.

This was to ensure the nomination process went smoothly without any tension or chaos taking place.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said, at the same time, over 400 police personnel would be stationed at the nomination centre to look after security during the period.

“Under the law, the candidates can bring as many supporters as they want. So, I think the onus is on the candidates to keep an eye on the supporters against creating a ruckus or tension. They (candidates) must be responsible.

“The EC, with the co-operation of the police, will endeavour to look after public peace to ensure the nomination will proceed smoothly,” he said this to reporters after performing a final check at the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

Also present were EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar, State EC director Shafie Taib and Pontian district police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh.

Azhar said Malaysia was heading towards a more mature democratic process, as such the responsibilities of the party leaderships and candidates were much needed.

In another development, Azhar said EC had urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to open a temporary operations room in conjunction with the by-election.

This was to enable MACC to scrutinise and eradicate any form of corruption linked to the by-election.

“From the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary by-election, the MACC had agreed to set up temporary operations rooms to station their officers towards this purpose,” he said.

On preparation for the nomination, Azhar said everything was proceeding smoothly with 65 EC personnel to be stationed at the nomination centre tomorrow.

The Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election would be held on November 16 while the early polling was slotted for November 12 following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, on September 21 from heart complications.

At the 14th general election, Dr Md Farid won the seat on a Pakatan Harapan ticket with 21,255 votes to beat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (20,731 votes) and PAS’ candidate Nordin Othman (2,962 votes). — Bernama