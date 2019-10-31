Pharmaniaga says business as usual as it awaits Cabinet’s decision on concession

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has been quoted as saying there would be no more concessionaire to distribute drugs and medical supplies for his ministry. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — It is business as usual for Pharmaniaga Bhd pending a decision by the Cabinet on the concession to distribute drugs and medical supplies for the Health Ministry.

The company in a statement today said it was optimistic of its capabilities to continue serving the nation despite the statement by the Health Ministry to end the concession for logistics and distribution services for medical supplies and instead introduce an open tender system.

“As the government believes in meritocracy, Pharmaniaga is confident that its performance will be the key factor to continue its services, either through extension of the concession or an open tender contract,” it said.

Meanwhile, a news report today quoted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad as saying there would be no concessionaire anymore to distribute drugs and medical supplies for ministry.

He would be presenting the matter to the Cabinet for it to decide on the mechanism for an open tender, which will hopefully be ready by the first quarter of next year.

Pharmaniaga has been the sole concessionaire for providing these services and its concession ends on November 30.

However, its services would be extended pending the Cabinet decision, to ensure medical supplies and health services are not disrupted. — Bernama