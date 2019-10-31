Flood situation in Selangor, Perak and Kedah improving, number of evacuees down to 1,330

A flooded home is pictured in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The flood situation in Selangor, Perak and Kedah continues to improve with several relief centres closing down as residents were allowed to return home.

In Johor, Penang and Perlis all relief centres were closed yesterday.

As at 6pm, the number of flood victims in the three affected states dropped to 1,330, compared with 1,630 in the morning and several relief centres were gradually closed from noon.

In Selangor, a total of 678 evacuees are still seeking shelter at three relief centres, while the relief centres in Kuala Selangor at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasangan and SK Jaya Setia were closed this afternoon.

“All the evacuees returned home in stages starting from noon today,” Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC) said in a statement today.

The two temporary relief centres still open in Kuala Selangor are at SK Parit Mahang (604 people) and SK Ijok (70 people).

Another in Gombak at the Matang Pagar Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) Hall is sheltering a family of four.

In Perak, 500 people from 129 families are still being housed at four relief centres, while two relief centres in Hilir Perak at SK Dato’ Yahya Subban and Sungai Klah Baru Community Hall were closed this afternoon.

In Kedah, 104 people from 32 families are still being sheltered in Pendang and with the situation improving, all the victims being sheltered at Dewan Cenderawasih are expected to return home tomorrow.

Pendang district officer Syed Khairol Anuar Syeh Abidin who is also district disaster management chairman said the water level at Sungai Pendang was no longer at danger level. The water level dropped to 2.6 metres (warning) compared to 2.79 metres (danger) this morning.

“God willing, if the rain ceases and things go smoothly, the villagers may go home tomorrow. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force will continue to monitor the affected villages,” he told Bernama here today. — Bernama