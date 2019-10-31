Defence Ministry to review pensions of Armed Forces personnel who retired before 2004

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Defence Ministry will review the pension rate of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who retired before 2004 to ensure that they are being given the appropriate pension payment, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said the ministry found that there were significant differences between pension payments for personnel who retired before and after 2004.

“We will look into this issue together with the Public Service Department as complaints are generally received from high-ranking officers whose pension payments are nearly the same as the amount received by low-ranking personnel who retired after that year.

“Adjustment will be made by about two per cent so that the difference in the final value of the pension they receive will not be too significant,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit).

On MAF personnel who would receive the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PGM) on Nov 3, he said the ministry would also try to reward them in a form pension in addition to the RM500 one-off payment this year. — Bernama