More than 2,000 flood victims in six states relocated

Children are seen playing in flood water following a flash flood in Changlun, Kedah October 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Almost a week after the nation enters the monsoon season phase, six states have started to feel the brunt of daily heavy rain which caused more than 2,345 people to be evacuated to temporary relief centres when their houses were flooded.

The six states are Perlis, Perak, Kedah, Penang, Johor and Selangor.

As at 4pm, Selangor recorded the highest number of victims who were moved to four relief centres in Kuala Selangor and they comprised 869 people from 282 families.

A Smart Selangor Command Centre spokesman said there were 600 flood victims from 167 families at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang while the centre at SK Jaya Setia housed 47 people from 16 families ; SK Ijok (72 people from 49 families);and in SK Pasangan (150 people from 50 families).

IN Perlis, 146 flood victims from 35 families were transferred to two evacuation centres at Arau Civic Hall and Banggol Sena Mosque in Chuping according to a Perlis State Disaster Management Committee secretariat statement.

IN Kedah, the total number of victims relocated as at this evening was 246 people while the relief centre at SK Junjong which was sheltering 20 victims from five families in Kulim was closed down at 2.30 pm.

IN Perak, the number of flood victims fell to 618 from 159 families compared to 642 people from 162 families at noon. All of them were placed at six temporary relief centres.

According to the Welfare Department disaster info portal, three districts affected by floods are Hilir Perak having the highest number of victims at 337 people; Kerian district (235 people); and Batang Padang (47 people).

IN Johor, the total number of people evacuated decreased to 401 victims from 96 families this evening compared to 498 people from 123 families at noon.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman, Tan Chen Choon said the lower number was due to the closure of three relief centres in Johor Bahru and Kluang.

IN Penang, the number of flood victims in Seberang Perai Tengah remained at 65 people and they were housed at two relief centres said State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh. — Bernama