DPM visits flood mitigation plan in Sungai Belat

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with Pahang Irrigation and Drainage Department Director Mohd Noor Bidin at the Sungai Belat RTB project in Kuantan October 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail visited the Sungai Belat Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) here in her visit to Pahang today.

The visit was followed by a briefing on the development of the RM118.4 million project, by Pahang Irrigation and Drainage Department Director Mohd Noor Bidin.

In the briefing, Mohd Noor said the project, which started in January 2018, is expected to be completed by January 2021 and would benefit about 35,000 people in the Paya Besar area.

“The project is currently at 56.54 per cent completion which is way ahead of schedule,” he said.

Among the construction projects involved in the Sungai Belat RTB project are a 2.5-kilometre flood protection wall and a pump house with a water control gate.

He said the Sungai Belat RTB was part of the Kuantan Flood Mitigation Plan which would provide flood protection to 350,000 people.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah attended a community programme at Perkampungan Gudang Rasau with over 100 residents. — Bernama