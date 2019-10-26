Azmin hopes Deepavali shines light on ‘search for truth, fight for justice’

Azmin wished all Malaysians who celebrate the Festival of Lights a Happy Deepavali today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today expressed hope that the Hindu Festival of Lights, Deepavali, will be able to further strengthen the fighting spirit of the people to uphold justice.

He said from the history of the great Indian civilisation, the people could learn wisdom and universal values, which include the fight to uphold justice.

“The Festival of Lights, Deepavali, is the spirit of that great success. It also brings a universal message — ‘Sanatama Dharma’ — for people who were always threatened by falsehood and injustice.

“Hence, the search for truth and the fight for justice will continue,” he said in a statement here today.

In the Malaysian context, Mohamed Azmin said Malaysians are not only in a constant struggle to develop the economy, but also to strengthen their friendship and unity.

“With our Indian, Hindu and Sikh friends, we celebrate Deepavali as Malaysians.

“Happy Deepavali. Deepavali Nal Vaalthukal,” he said. — Bernama