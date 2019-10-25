PM: Malaysia to open embassy accredited to Palestine

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad talks to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at the Baku Congress Centre, Baku October 25, 2019, where they are attending the opening ceremony of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. — Bernama pic

BAKU, Oct 25 — Malaysia is to open an embassy accredited to Palestine to enable it to extend aid to the Palestinians more easily, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced here tonight.

The embassy will be set up in Jordan, he said when addressing leaders and representatives from 120 member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the 18th NAM summit here.

“We know that Israel will not allow Malaysia to open an embassy in the Occupied Territory. As such, we will open the embassy in Jordan,” Dr Mahathir said.

The 94-year-old prime minister said the opening of the accredited embassy would allow Malaysia to extend aid to the Palestinians more easily, although he acknowledged that Israel will find a way to ensure no aid reaches Palestine.

“I would also like to bring to this occasion on the fate that awaits our poor Palestinian brothers. Palestine remains occupied by a brutal regime. This regime continues to expand illegal settlements on land that rightfully belongs to the Palestinians,” he said.

He said the international community is doing nothing and is unable to take action despite Israel continuing to choke the life out of Palestine and the Palestinians.

“It is unfortunate that a world organisation set up by powerful nations now sees those very people ignoring the resolutions of that world body. Now we see others doing the same,” he added.

He said Israel has announced that it intends to annex parts of the West Bank — a move that clearly violates international law, as well as claiming Jerusalem as its capital.

“Many western countries are supporting this move by relocating or vowing to relocate their embassies there. Malaysia does not agree with this,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also took the opportunity to urge NAM member countries that have relocated to Jerusalem or are planning to do so to reconsider their decision.

There are more than 30 diplomatic offices and international organisations in Palestine’s Ramallah and Gaza.

Palestine currently has an embassy in Kuala Lumpur while the Ambassador of Malaysia to Egypt is accredited to Palestine.

In a speech at the United Nations last month, Dr Mahathir had said that Malaysia cannot accept the blatant seizure of Palestine land by Israel for their settlements as well as the occupation of Jerusalem by Israel.

Malaysia, he said, accepted the state of Israel as a fait accompli but underscored that because of the creation of Israel, there is now enmity towards the Muslims and Islam. — Bernama