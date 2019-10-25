Muhyiddin: Mahathir-Anwar power transition must be internally discussed by Pakatan leaders

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the issue of power transition between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be internally discussed and agreed to base on consensus among leaders of Pakatan Harapan component parties. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Oct 25 — The issue of power transition between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be internally discussed and agreed to base on consensus among leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said the issue was indeed mentioned during the early agreement between the four PH component party leaders, namely Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR), Lim Guan Eng (DAP), Mohamad Sabu (Amanah) and himself (Bersatu).

“We did discuss about who should be the prime minister if PH won (the general election)... and we agreed that it would be Tun (Dr Mahathir).

“About who would be the next PM, Anwar’s name was mentioned...but the issue is not about power transition, but more on the timing. This is something that all PH leaders need to sit down and agree... let’s not fight,” he told reporters here today.

Muhyiddin said this when asked on the transition of power between the two leaders and whether the period for the transition was mentioned in the early agreement between the four PH leaders.

“I think we cannot avoid it (power transition), but let’s wait for it to be discussed by the PH leaders,” he added.

Earlier, Muhyiddin, who is also Home Affairs Minister, attended a gathering with the ministry’s staff at the Pontian Police headquarters. — Bernama