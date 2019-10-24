Sisters In Islam says co-founder Zainah Anwar honoured by UN

SIS co-founder Zainah Anwar received the award that honours outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations embodying the underlying principles of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Zainah Anwar who co-founded women’s rights group Sisters in Islam received a United Nations (UN) award for her contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Human Rights Fundamental Freedoms category today.



The SIS executive director received the award that honours outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations embodying the underlying principles of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



“Zainah was recognised for her decades of hard work and dedication in promoting the rights of women living in Muslim contexts which includes co-finding two ground-breaking women’s groups, Sisters in Islam and Musawah, a group which promotes justice and equality in the Muslim family,” the group said in a statement today.



It added that this UN award adds to her impressive list of accolades and recognitions in the area of human rights.



In 2018, Zainah was honoured by Harvard Law School as one of the 25 “Women Aspiring Change” globally in the areas of law and policy.



She has also been named by Newsweek and The Daily Beast as one of 150 women “who shake the world”, by Women Deliver as one of 100 most inspiring people in championing the rights of women and girls and by the online International Museum of Women as one of the 10 Most Influential Muslim Women at the Global Level.



