Ban DAP if leaders found linked to pro-China comic, says Opposition leader

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Parliament, October 24, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called for DAP to be outlawed if its leaders are proven to be connected to the now banned comic book said to promote communism.

The Umno vice-president demanded the Home Ministry investigate the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party and see if its leaders were involved in the publication of Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism authored by a former member, Hew Kuan Yau.

“If they find them to be guilty, DAP should be banned as a party for breaking the law under the Societies Act 1966,” the Bera MP told reporters in Parliament.

“This comic book spreads communism and sympathises with communists hence it goes against Malaysian values and belittles the struggles we had to endure during the fight with the communist insurgents,” he added, referring to the fight with the Communist Party of Malaya that started post World War Two and ended peacefully in 1989 with the signing of the Haadyai Accords.

Ismail congratulated the Home Ministry for its swift action in banning the comic book, but said the matter must not end here.

“We take this matter very seriously and we urge the police and ministry to continue to investigate the reasons how this comic book came to be and take stern action against those involved,” he said.

The ministry announced the ban yesterday on grounds the contents of the comic book was promoting socialism and communism that was detrimental to Malaysian sensitivities.

In a separate news conference in Parliament today, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin added that action was taken as the comics, produced in Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and English, had been distributed to national schools.

The comic book ban was gazetted under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, which prohibits its printing, import, reproduction, publication, sale, production, circulation, distribution and even possession.

Anyone caught with it can be charged and if convicted, sentenced up to three years in jail, fined up to RM20,000 or both.