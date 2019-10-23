Wan Azizah: Liu’s statement on PH govt without Bersatu, is just an opinion

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said PH component parties comprising PKR, Bersatu, DAP and Amanah, still held firm to their agreement to form the government. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, Oct 23 — The claim by DAP Central Executive Committee member Ronnie Liu that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance could still form a government without Bersatu, was just his personal opinion, said PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said PH component parties comprising PKR, Bersatu, DAP and Amanah, still held firm to their agreement to form the government.

“What was said by Ronnie is just his opinion,” she told reporters after officiating at an event here.

In an opinion piece published by Malaysiakini yesterday, Liu claimed that PH could still retain the government without Bersatu, and alleged that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was intent on pursuing a Barisan Nasional model within the alliance, with a dominant Malay party in the lead.

Today, in a report by the same portal, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said Liu would be referred to the party Disciplinary Committee, in connection with the statement which the latter had made. — Bernama