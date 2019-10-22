SRC trial: Prosecution insists Najib knew RM42m entered account

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 22, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was complicit in the deposits totalling RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd in his private bank accounts, the prosecution maintained in the High Court today.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram pointed out how Najib, who was the finance minister when the alleged offence took place, did not lodge any report with authorities over what the defence sought to portray as a wrongful transfer of funds into his account.

“The prosecution submits that the accused's reaction on finding out that monies had been paid into his accounts by PW37 and PW49 is nothing more than a drama on the following considerations,” said Sithambaram during the prosecution’s oral submission before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Sithambaram was referring to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd’s managing director Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman as the prosecution’s 37th witness, and former Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia chief executive Ung Su Ling who was the 49th witness respectively.

Among the reasons listed by the prosecution that quashed the claims of innocence was how the cash was not only spent by Najib, but that he had issued cheques, and not lodged a formal report over the monies to any authorities.

“That the accused as the serving prime minister and finance minister had actually utilised the RM42 million being the subject matter of CBT (criminal breach of trust) charge.

“That the accused, if he was innocent of this sum of RM42 million paid into his account, should have sued the bank for unlawful deposit of the said sum which may well amount to his account being used for money laundering,” said Sithambaram.

The lawyer also pointed out how Najib, were he actually shocked by the transactions, would have translated his doubts into a police report being lodged, “to show his outrage of unauthorised monies being paid into his account”.

“The accused should have hounded the police to investigate the case which caused (sic) him his reputation; none of these simple steps were taken which showed that the accused present cry of innocence cannot be true.

“Therefore, the accused’s inaction are incredible of a person whose account could have been used to perpetuate a crime unless the accused was aware of the crime himself and feared any police report would expose him,” he said.

Sithambaram said based on the testimony of the 21st witness, AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi, Najib had personally issued cheques from his personal bank accounts ending-880 and ending-898.

“Therefore he had knowledge or ought to have knowledge of these large cheques being issued out of his personal accounts.

“The submission claiming ignorance of the funds credited and cheques issued out of the accused’s accounts by the defence cannot be accepted as credible, especially since the accused was the then finance minister of Malaysia managing the finance of this entire country,” he quipped.

