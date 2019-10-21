MACC: Former PAS deputy to be charged with money laundering tomorrow

The MACC said it had received approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers to charge Nasharudin under the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa is expected to be charged with corruption tomorrow at the Sessions Court, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today.

The MACC said it had received approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers to charge Nasharudin under the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“The MACC has received consent from the Attorney General to charge the former PAS deputy president at the Shah Alam Sessions Court at 9am on October 22,” it said in a statement here.

The MACC also confirmed Nasharudin’s arrest when the latter presented himself to complete the investigation process at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya around 2pm today.

He was subsequently released on MACC bail.

It added that all additional information on the case will be made known when the charges are read in court.

Nasharudin is one of several individuals being probed by MACC in relation to claims that PAS had received RM90 million from Umno, which is suspected to be 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) money.

In February this year, Nasharudin handed over documents and financial statements to the MACC, including receipts and papers from the Global Moderate Movement Foundation that he had headed under the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

This allegation has been repeatedly denied by PAS and Umno.