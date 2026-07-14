PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The Home Ministry has launched a comprehensive investigation into the operations of Network School in Forest City following concerns over alleged immigration irregularities.

The ministry said in a statement today that the investigation followed claims that individuals had used passports from a second country to enter Malaysia.

“The Home Ministry takes seriously any matter involving national security, compliance with immigration laws and the misuse of Malaysia’s immigration facilities,” it said.

The ministry said the Immigration Department, police and other relevant agencies were examining the identities and nationalities of those involved, as well as the validity of their travel documents.

The investigation will also cover the types of immigration passes or facilities granted, the purpose of their entry into Malaysia and whether they complied with immigration laws and other relevant legislation.

The ministry said firm action would be taken if the investigation uncovered any legal violations, misuse of immigration passes, provision of false information or other offences affecting national security and interests.

It also urged the public to refrain from speculation that could interfere with the investigation.

The investigation follows Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s call for authorities to examine allegations that Israeli citizens had joined a Network School programme in Forest City using passports issued by other countries.